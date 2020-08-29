Three local companies on Inc.’s 5,000 list
Three local companies were named to Inc. magazine’s list of 5,000 of the fastest growing privately held companies in the United States.
NexModular, a Goshen general contractor using modular construction technology, was placed in 700th position on the list due to its 3-year growth of 670%.
Network Packaging Group of Warsaw, which provides packaging services to the pharmaceutical and medical device industries, had 650% growth over three years. The company was place in the 738th spot on the list.
Beds by George, which manufactures medical safety beds in Elkhart, placed 3,315th on the list. The company had 114% growth over the past three years.
Maple Leaf Farms feed mill re-certified
LEESBURG — Maple Leaf Farms’ feed mill in Syracuse has been re-certified for the Safe Feed/Safe Food program, earning a rating of excellent during its annual audit.
The company reported the certification program is administered by the American Feed Industry Association and is designed to recognize a feed operation’s proactive leadership by validating its delivery of a safe and wholesome feed supply for the growth and care of animals.
“Our company is extremely proud to have earned the Safe Feed/Safe Food certification again this year,” said Co-President Scott Tucker. “This is a testament to our unrelenting commitment to continuous improvement and ensuring the health of our animals and the safety of our food products.”
The Safe Feed/Safe Food program is a voluntary program that allows participating companies to demonstrate high standards of manufacturing that go above and beyond federal requirements, the company said in its news release.
Sherwood joins Nuway sales team
GOSHEN — Ryan Sherwood has joined Nuway Construction as a member of the company’s sales and marketing team. He will be helping promote and maintain Nuway’s brand, identify opportunities, and increase customer base while managing and retaining relationships with new and existing customers, the company’s news release states.
Sherwood has worked in sales for 13 years and has six years of experience working in an architectural firm. He currently lives in Granger with his wife and daughter.
Sleep Disorders Center has new medical director
GOSHEN — Sultan Niazi, M.D., is the new medical director of Goshen Sleep Disorders Center. He is board certified in internal medicine, pulmonary disease and critical care, according to information from Goshen Health. Niazi also completed a fellowship in pulmonary, critical care, allergy, immunology and sleep medicine at Thomas Jefferson University, Philadelphia, Penn.
Niazi received his medical degree from Rawalpindi Medical College, University of Punjab, Rawalpindi, Pakistan, and did his residency in internal medicine at Texas Tech University Hospital, El Paso, Texas. His clinical interests include pulmonary medicine and treatment of lung disease that affects a patient’s ability to breathe and get enough oxygen into the bloodstream. He is also interested in methods to effectively treat antibiotic resistant organisms, obstructive sleep apnea and narcolepsy in critically ill patients.
Jayco launches consumer app for RVers
Middlebury — Jayco Inc. has launched the Jayco Wingmate app that features video quick-start guides, maintenance checklists and video how-to tutorials, trip and packing checklists, campsite considerations, Jayco RV owner’s manuals, a glossary of RVing terms and more.
The quick-start and JayCares videos are also available on YouTube.
