SOUTH BEND — Elkhart Plastics Inc. has promoted Mark Nichols to director of operations for its plants in Middlebury, Elkhart, and South Bend, and also promoted Josh Quake to Middlebury plant manager.
In his new role, Nichols will work with plant managers at the company’s three Indiana facilities to ensure quality, growth, and overall success, the company stated in a news release. He will also continue in his role as director of quality, which has also been expanded to include all sites. Nichols has worked for EPI since May 2016, and has held several roles, including quality manager, director of quality for the Midwest, and director of operations – Middlebury Plant
Quake will oversee daily operations at the company’s Middlebury manufacturing location to ensure the production facility is efficient, productive, and safe, the company stated. Quake has been with EPI for more than two years, first as a production manager before becoming the assistant plant manager at the Middlebury facility.
EPI creates rotationally molded products.
Kosciusko deputy promoted to sergeant
WARSAW — The Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office Merit has selected Deputy Kreg Kuhn for a promotion to patrol sergeant.
A Kosciusko County native, Sgt. Kuhn began his career as an intern in 2008 and became a corrections officer in 2009. Kuhn was appointed to patrol deputy in the spring of 2011. Kuhn previously served as a SWAT operator and is the field training program coordinator.
Century 21 Affiliated Realtors earn awards
ELKHART — Century 21 Affiliated Realtor Tracy Jones of Elkhart was awarded The Best of Instagram award for her efforts of using social media for marketing purposes. The award was presented at the recent Century 21 global convention in Los Angeles.
Additionally, Century 21 Affiliated offices in Elkhart, Goshen and Middlebury and their agents also won several awards.
Each office received the Quality Service Pinnacle Award and the Elkhart office received the Centurion and President's awards.
Also, the Centurion award was presented to agents Christina Clauss, Jaime Perez, and Jones. The Masters Diamond award was awarded to Kent Miller. Annie Logan and Pam Shultz were awarded the Masters Ruby award. The Quality Service Pinnacle individual awards were earned by Allison Miller, Christina Clauss, Chuck Crum, Joyce Craven Themm, and Kent Miller. The Quality Service Pinnacle team award was awarded to Team Kerrn. Nicole Galbreath earned the Quality Service award. The Affiliated awards like: Multimillion was awarded to Joyce Craven Themm and Steve Eldridge; Quantum Leaper was earned by Annie Logan and Nicole Galbreath; and Rookie of the Year was awarded to Cynthia Acosta.
