Career Center to host open house
The Elkhart Area Career Center has an open house scheduled 1:30 - 3:30 p.m. Sunday.
Student, families and the public at large are invited to attend the open house. The EACC attracts students from Elkhart Community Schools, Goshen Community Schools, Concord Community Schools, WaNee Community Schools, Fairfield Community Schools, Bremen Public Schools, Bethany Christian Schools, and Clinton Christian Schools, as well as homeschoolers from around the area.
Elkhart Area Career Center is located at 2424 California Rd., Elkhart.