Goshen Council to meet Tuesday
GOSHEN — The Goshen Common Council will meet at 6 p.m. Tuesday in the Council Chambers at the Police & Court Building, 111 East Jefferson St.
Among items to be discussed are the Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) Program Year 2021 Annual Action Plan, the disposal of real estate at 2601 Woodland Drive by Goshen Redevelopment Commission, and others.
For an interactive live stream, go to
https://us02web.zoom.us/j/84553977956
or call (312) 626-6799 or (929) 205-6099
Meeting ID: 845 5397 7956
To speak during the public meeting, use the “raise hand” feature on Zoom meeting or dial *9 if calling on the telephone.
