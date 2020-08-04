Grasshopper Walk for Kids August 6
Join Nature Leslie on the lawn next to the Dallas Lake Park Office on Thursday, August 6, for a walk to the prairie to “hunt” for grasshoppers and other insects. This program is from 9:00-10:30 a.m. Children will be given nets to catch insects. We’ll learn about the basic body parts of a grasshopper and make an antennae headband. Children of all ages are welcome, but the target audience is ages 5-8. Every child must be accompanied by an adult. This activity is completely outdoors. Family units need to bring a blanket or lawn chairs, water bottles, snacks, insect repellent, and sun screen. Families will be spaced 6 feet apart. Space is limited to 25 people. RSVP to Leslie Arnold at (260) 463-4022 or larnold@lagrangecounty.org. Dallas Lake Park is located at 0505 W 700 S, Wolcottville, IN, 46795.
Fire department plans fund drive
The New Paris Fire Department is conducting a fund drive in which representatives will be going door to door contacting homes throughout the area asking for a $20 donation.
According to officials with the fire department, the donations will be used to purchase equipment in order to update and improve service to the community. Each household or business that makes a contribution will be offered a complimentary family portrait, fire officials stated in a news release.
Nurse Practitioner Kacy Davis transfers to Goshen Physicians Orthopedics & Sports Medicine
GOSHEN, Ind., August 4, 2020 – Board certified Nurse Practitioner Kacy Davis has joined the pain management team at Goshen Physicians Orthopedics & Sports Medicine. She works closely with medical specialists to treat patients with chronic pain caused by injury, nerve damage and degenerative disease.
Previously, Davis was part of an integrated team of cancer care experts at Goshen Center for Cancer Care.
"Our orthopedic patients welcome Kacy's strong patient care skills and integrated approach to managing chronic conditions," said Randy Christophel, Goshen Health President and Chief Executive Officer. "Her patient-centered approach encourages patients to take an active role in their health and wellbeing."
Davis received a Master of Science in Nursing from Indiana Wesleyan University in Marion, Ind. She also holds a Bachelor of Science in Nursing from Goshen College in Goshen, Ind., and a Bachelor of Science in Health Science from Purdue University in West Lafayette, Ind.
Rieth Riley construction has been contracted to by Elkhart County to grind and replace Co Rd 19 between US 20 and Co Rd 20, and Co Rd 18 between SR 15 and Co Rd 19. The work is scheduled to start on or after August 7th. During construction we will placing road closures at both ends of the roads. Barricades will be set up to allow all residents and businesses access to their property. Once construction allows we will re-open to full traffic. Thank you for your cooperation and understanding. Rieth-Riley will continue to give updates as conditions change. We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause.
Rieth-Riley Construction Co. Inc.
