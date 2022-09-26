MPL to host candidate event
MIDDLEBURY — The Middlebury Public Library, 101 E. Winslow St., will host a Meet the Candidates event Thursday from 6 to 8 p.m.
The library has invited candidates who will be on the ballot this fall to speak about their platforms, followed by a reception with refreshments where people can talk to candidates directly, a news release stated.
The confirmed list of candidates includes: for Secretary of State, Jeffrey Maurer (L); for U,S Representative 2nd District, William Henry (L), and Paul Steury (D); State Senator District 11: Linda Rogers (R); State Representative District 21, Camden Chaffee (D); State Representative District 49; Amanda Qualls (D) and Joanna King(R), who may be late; Concord Township Assessor, Christopher Dickenson (R); Concord Township Trustee, Jim Weeber (R) and Kevin Peters (D) and Middlebury Town Council, Beth Kallimani (D).
To learn more, visit mdypl.evanced.info/signup/EventDetails?EventId=6675&backTo=Calendar&startDate=2022/09/23.
Town council to meet Thursday
SHIPSHEWANA — The Shipshewana Town Council will meet in executive session at 7 a.m. Thursday, at Town Hall Wolfe Building, 345 N. Morton St.
4-H enrollment to begin Oct. 1
GOSHEN — The Purdue Extension Elkhart County office has announced that 4-H enrollment is opening to youth from grades 3-12 Oct. 1.
4-H is open to all youth in grades K-2 (mini 4-H) and grades 3-12 (traditional 4-H), a news release stated. The program fee is $15 for the year, per child in grades 3 and above.
4-H is a youth development program delivered by Cooperative Extension. This involves a community of more than 100 public universities across the nation that provides experiences where young people learn by doing, the release added.
To learn more or to enroll, visit v2.4honline.com.
School board to meet
LIGONIER — The West Noble School Corporation Board will meet at 7 p.m. today, at the board conference room, 5050 U.S. 33.
Fall library events scheduled
WAKARUSA — The Wakarusa Public Library, 124 N. Elkhart St., continues to host fall event and activities.
“The Farmer Who Found Happiness” is currently running on the library Dial-A-Story Line at 574-862-4441. Callers will hear how an industrious couple find happiness without the aid of a wishing ring.
Book Bites will take place Oct. 6 at 10:15 a.m. in the children’s area of the library, a news release stated. This drop in story time is designed to promote language and listening skills, expand children’s imaginations and develop fine motor skills through quick and easy crafts. No registration is required.
Preschool story hour introduces stories, music, art, and activities in an interactive way that will help build early literacy skills. Children are encouraged to interact socially with other children and attend sessions independently. Preschool Story Hour children will meet Oct. 10 and 11 at 10:15 a.m. The sessions are for children ages 3 to 5 years old who are registered for the program.
Children ages 18-36 months and their caregivers are invited for a time of interactive songs, rhymes, and stories all designed to build early literacy skills during Beginning Story Hour. Registered participants will meet Oct. 12 at 10:15 a.m.
Children in grades K-5 are invited to take part in one hour of LEGO® building Oct. 12 at 2:30 p.m. The library will provide the LEGO® bricks and a building challenge. Registration is required, and children are asked to leave their own LEGOS® at home.
The Wakarusa Public Library Board will meet Oct. 11 at 5:30 p.m.
To learn more, visit wakarusachamber.com/business/wakarusa-library.