Silent auction, other events set for public library
The Friends of the Milford Library are conducting a silent auction for the painting pictured above, titled “Forever By Your Side” by artist Don Sheline of Goshen. The proceeds from this painting will go to help the Friends Group support the Milford Library. The painting is on display for viewing in the adult department of the library. Don created this remembrance of a family together in “Dad’s Garage”, but without Dad.
Bids will be accepted until October 16,2021. Thank you.
OCT.6 (10:30a) – STORY TIME (VIRTUAL)
Join us on ZOOM for this week’s story time, “Whoo Likes Story Time?”. Can you guess what our theme is about? If you guessed owls, you’re right! And whooo doesn’t love those big eyed silent fliers? Join Miss Trisha as she reads stories about owls, their life as nocturnal animals, and the things they do while we sleep. We’ll also make an owl craft, and have a snack together. Story time is a free program for children ages 3-6. Sign up at the children’s circulation desk today to receive the ZOOM link. Make-and-take craft packets for story time will be available for pick up at the children’s circulation desk prior to the session. No library card needed.
OCT. 7 (1:30-3:30p) – KNITTING CLUB
Fall is here and it’s a great time to start knitting winter scarves or work on halloween projects. Join the knitting club at the library in the teen area on Thursday, October 7th. The club meets the first and third Thursday every month from 1:30-3:30 pm. Knitting club is for anyone interested in knitting, whether you’ve done it for years or want to learn. The club is more than happy to teach beginners. Attendance is open so you may come for one session, a month, or every meeting. Bring your materials and projects you’re working on and enjoy the company of other knitting enthusiasts. All experience levels welcome. No library card needed.
OCTOBER LEGO CHALLENGE
In the spirit of Halloween, for this month, we’re challenging the crew to BUILD A PUMPKIN out of Legos! Your pumpkin can be 2D or 3D, it can have a face or not, it could be big or little. Get creative and use your imagination, we’re so excited to see what you create! After you’ve built your Lego pumpkins, submit a photo to milford@milford.lib.in.us by October 25th for a chance to win a new LEGO KIT! Staff will then vote for the winning submission and the winner will be announced. No library card needed. For ages 18 & under.
