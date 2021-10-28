NIHHC, Walgreens host flu vaccine clinics
ELKHART AND LIGONIER — The Northern Indiana Hispanic Health Coalition and Walgreens provided flu shots to the communities of Elkhart and Ligonier counties Sunday, Oct. 24.
Flu vaccines were offered for free to uninsured patients, with no appointment or doctor’s referral needed, according to a news release.
Walgreens staff administered flu shots to 191 people, including children over the age of 3. A morning clinic was held at St. Patrick Church in Ligonier, and an afternoon clinic was held at NIHHC’s Elkhart office. 118 shots were given in Ligonier, and 73 shots were given in Elkhart.
For more call NIHHC at 574-522-0966 or toll free at 1-877-21-SALUD, or visit www.nihhc.com.
Holcomb announces appointment for Noble County Superior Court
INDIANAPOLIS – On Thursday Gov. Eric J. Holcomb announced Steven T. Clouse as his appointment for Noble County Superior Court.
Clouse is currently in private practice in Albion, according to a news release. Prior to that, Clouse served four terms as the Noble County prosecutor until 2014. He was involved in establishing a Drug Court and a Veteran’s Court in Noble County.
Clouse earned an undergraduate degree from Indiana University and a law degree from University of Toledo.
Judge Robert Kirsch will retire from the Noble County Superior Court on Oct. 31. Clouse will serve out the remainder of the term through 2024, with his date to be be sworn in to be determined.
Middlebury chamber awarded USDA grant
MIDDLEBURY – The United States Department of Agriculture Rural Development announced the Middlebury Chamber of Commerce as a recipient of a $50,000 Rural Business Development Grant.
The Middlebury Chamber of Commerce will use this grant award to help create and run the Middlebury Makers Rural Incubator, according to a news release.
The USDA Rural Development’s Rural Business Development Grant is designed to provide technical assistance and training for small rural businesses in rural America. Entrepreneurs in the Middlebury area looking to benefit from this unique business incubation experience should contact Sheri Howland, Director of the Middlebury Chamber of Commerce at director(ci),m iddleblllyinchamber.com or 574-825-4300.
Police local pension board to meet
ELKHART – The City of Elkhart Local Police Pension Board will host a meeting Monday, at 9 a.m., local time.
The meeting will take place at the council chambers on the Second Floor of Elkhart City Hall, 229 S. Second St.
