Local poets work archived by state
INDIANAPOLIS — The works of two local poets, James Carpenter of Elkhart County and Steve Henn of Kosciusko County, have been have been added to Indiana’s poetry archive, INverse.
The addition was announced in a news release Thursday by The Indiana Arts Commission, in partnership with the Indiana State Library.
Residents of Indiana are encouraged to submit poems to the archive annually between February 1 and April 30.
COVID related meeting set for Monday
NAPPANEE — An open-to-the-public meeting on Monday, at 7 p.m., will feature information on the current COVID situation in Elkhart County, as well as guidance on how to overcome vaccine resistance.
Dr. Daniel Nafziger will give an overview on the current COVID numbers and situation in Elkhart County, and Dr. Frank D. Lemus will discuss how to enter into effective discussions and overcome vaccine resistance, according to a news release.
This free ZOOM meeting is open to everyone. To obtain the sign-in information, contact ACTNappaneeWakarusa@gmail.com. At this email address, those participating can also submit questions for the guest speakers to answer during the presentation.
Library hosting activities
MILFORD — The staff at the Milford Public Library, 101 N. Main St., will host virtual story time Wednesday at 10:30 a.m., via Zoom.
Next week’s theme is “Batty for Books”! Miss Trisha will read all about bats and Halloween. Story time is a free program for children ages 3-6. Sign up at the children’s circulation desk to receive the Zoom link. Make-and-take craft packets for story time will be available for pick up at the children’s circulation desk prior to the session. No library card is needed.
In the October Lego challenge, crews are challenged to build a Lego pumpkin. Pumpkins can be 2D or 3D, it can have a face or not, it could be big or little. After participants build their Lego pumpkins, they should submit a photo to milford@milford.lib.in.us by Wednesday for a chance to win a new Lego kit.
Staff will then vote for the winning submission and the winner will be announced. No library card is needed. The challenge is open to those 18 and under.
