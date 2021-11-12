LOCAL BRIEFS: Nov. 15, 2021
- Two area bands reach number 2 spot at finals
- POLICE NEWS: Driver injured in crash near Goshen
- POLICE NEWS: Battery incidents reported in Goshen
- Local school districts top state average on IREAD-3
- POLICE NEWS: House fire under investigation
- PREP FOOTBALL: Ritchie's PAT in OT lifts Northridge past Leo for Sectional 19 crown
- POLICE NEWS: Woman's death under investigation
- Cross-dressing bank robber sentenced
- POLICE NEWS: Pumpkins smashed along Main Street
- PREP GIRLS BASKETBALL: Northridge holds off late Lakeland rally in competitive affair
