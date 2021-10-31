SHIPSHEWANA [mdash] Harley E. Miller, 93, of Shipshewana, died at 12:50 a.m., Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021, at his residence. He was born May 23, 1928, in LaGrange, to Enos E. and Ida J. (Yoder) Miller. On Dec. 21, 1950, in LaGrange County, he married Wilma D. Bontrager. She died Feb. 18, 1993. S…