12th annual Paddle for Parkview begins May 3
FORT WAYNE – The 12th annual Paddle for Parkview, supporting the Parkview LaGrange Foundation, will be virtual again this year, allowing participants to choose their paddle date while following health and safety guidelines.
Paddles can be scheduled any available weekday, Monday through Friday, now through Aug. 13 at the Trading Post in Mongo. In lieu of a meal or snacks, participants will receive a gift card to a LaGrange County restaurant. T-shirts will also be provided to those who register before June 30.
Farmers State Bank is the presenting sponsor of this year’s Paddle for Parkview, which will support the Parkview LaGrange Foundation’s scholarship program. Scholarships are awarded each year to LaGrange County residents who are pursing or furthering their career in healthcare.
To register for the Paddle for Parkview, visit Parkview.com/LaGrangePaddle. The deadline to register and schedule your paddle is July 13.
Rock Run Cemetery Association election meeting set for June 7
GOSHEN - The Rock Run Cemetery Association will hold its annual election meeting on Monday, June 7, 2021 at 7 p.m.
The meeting will be at the Rock Run Church, located at the corner of C. R. 38 and C. R. 33. All space owners are invited and are eligible to vote.
Masks and social distancing will be required.
Elkhart Parks Summer Camp expanding and enhancing
ELKHART — The Elkhart Parks and Recreation Department is partnering with Elkhart Community Schools to expand two new summer camp sites.
The eight-week camp called “Camp Connection” expanded out of a need from COVID-19 limitations.
Camp Connection will run for eight weeks starting June 7 and ending July 30, from 10 a. m to 4 p.m. at each site. Cost is $80 for the full eight-week summer camp and lunch will be provided during the day.
Students enrolled in Elkhart Community Schools may receive a full scholarship for the 2021 year. Participants not enrolled in Elkhart Community Schools are encouraged to call if in need of financial assistance.
Also new this year is a partnership with Five Star Life, which will provide programming activities at each site, as well as host trips to its Summit, its 300-acre leadership training facility. Activities will be centered around Five Star Life’s social emotional learning curriculum and Core Values (respect, responsibility, integrity, sacrifice, and courage). The Parks Dept. has also planned for new field trip options with other partners while keeping favorite sites that kids enjoy each year.
Registration is open and can be found through Elkhartindiana.org/parks or directly at https://elkhart.ezfacility.com
Residents can contact the Parks Department for more information at 574-295-7275 or email elkhartparks@coei.org.
