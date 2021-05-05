Trine recognized Kurian as a distinguished student
ANGOLA — Sybil Kurian, of Elkhart, has been recognized as a Distinguished Student by Trine University.
Kurian has maintained a 4.0 grade point average through an accelerated undergraduate program at Trine that has earned her direct admission to the university's Doctor of Physical Therapy program, according to a news release.
She has served as an officer in Trine's International Student Organization and assisted with International Night programs. She also has promoted diversity programs while at Trine and served as a member of the Health Science Association member.
She has also volunteered with Doctor of Physical Therapy research projects and completed numerous volunteer physical therapy hours.
