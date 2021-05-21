NAPPANEE [mdash] Edna Marie Hochstetler, 88, of Nappanee, died at 7:30 a.m., Thursday, May 20, at her residence. She was born Dec. 9, 1932 in Nappanee to John E.S. and Emma M. (Schlabach) Mullet. On Oct. 22, 1953, she married Glen M. Hochstetler. He preceded her in death Jan. 4, 2002. Mrs. H…
GOSHEN [mdash] Decker Robert Setterberg, 11 months old, of Goshen, passed away on May 17, in Goshen. He was born on June 11, 2020 in Goshen, to Dustin J. and Samantha J. (Rash) Setterberg. He lived his short life in the Goshen area and was deeply loved by his family. He is survived by parent…
GOSHEN [mdash] Stanley Liechty, 92, died Sunday, April 25. Visitation will be Saturday, May 22, from 11 a.m. until the 1 p.m. memorial service at Yoder-Culp Funeral Home. Attendance will be limited to 50 people. Live stream will be available at www.yoderculpfuneralhome.com.
