No Interurban Trolley Service May 31
ELKHART — The Interurban Trolley fixed route service and the Interurban Trolley ADA Access service will not operate in Elkhart or Goshen May 31, in observance of Memorial Day.
According to information from service provider MACOG, regular service will resume the following day, June 1. ADA Access riders must schedule transportation for June 1, by Friday, May 28, at 4 p.m.
The Interurban Trolley still requires facemasks to be properly worn by all passengers and transit operators over their nose and mouth while aboard the Interurban Trolley or ADA Access Van. The only exemptions to this are children under the age of 2, and those with medical exemptions in possession of a signed doctor’s note, according to MACOG.
Passengers who do not comply with this mask mandate while riding the Interurban Trolley are subject to civil penalties, including fines starting at $250, from the Transportation Security Administration.
Transit information can be obtained by calling the Michiana Area Council of Governments at (574) 674-8894 or at www.interurbantrolley.com.
