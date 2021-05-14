Pfizer COVID vaccine to be available to students
ALBION — The Noble County Health Department has begun offering the Pfizer COVID vaccine to school students age 12 to 17.
The vaccine will be available on Wednesdays from 4-8 p.m. at the Noble County Public Library, according to a news release.
Parents may call 260-564-4158 for more information and to schedule their child for a vaccine.
Woodlawn Nature Center Announces Summer Nature Camp
ELKHART — Woodlawn Nature Center, located at 604 Woodlawn Ave., Elkhart, will hold a Summer Nature Camp Monday through Friday noon to 4 p.m. for 3 weeks on June 7- June 25, and July 12 - 30, for younger people who are elementary school age.
Applications for the camp are online at woodlawnnature.org or at the Woodlawn Nature Center Facebook page, according to a news release. Hikes, arts and crafts, music, drama, and free play will be featured.
“We know the benefits to all people of spending time in nature,” said Carl Rust, education facilitator. “So we are happy to provide experiences in nature for our younger people.”
Woodlawn Nature Center covers 10 acres, including eight acres of woods.
The cost of the program will be $5 a day or $20 a week supply fee for members per camper, and $10 a day or $40 a week for nonmembers per camper. Family memberships cost $35 a year.
Woodlawn Nature Center is seeking interns to run the day to day operations of the camp. Interested people can contact the nature center at woodlawnnaturecouncil@gmail.com.
2021 Elkhart County Garden Tour set for June
GOSHEN — The Michiana Master Gardeners’ Association is pleased to announce its 23rd annual garden tour.
This year, the tour encompasses seven private gardens in the Bristol area. These gardeners will open their gardens to the public on Saturday, June 26, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. rain or shine.
The “Hospitality Center” for Garden Tour 2021 will be located at the Bristol United Methodist Church and will be open from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Locally crafted, unique gardening items will be offered for sale. There will also be a variety of garden and house plants for sale, and master gardeners will be available to answer gardening questions. No ticket is needed for the Hospitality Center. No pets are allowed in the gardens.
COVID-19 safety precautions will reflect the guidelines at the time of the tour, and may supersede previous statements, according to the release.
Tickets may be purchased via credit card in advance on our website for $11 at www.michianamastergardeners.com through midnight Thursday, June 24. The ticket price on the day of the tour is $13. Ticket books can be purchased in person for $10 per person at the following locations through noon on Friday, June 25.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.