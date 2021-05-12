Colors For Kids Family Fun Run and Walk set for June 26
ELKHART — Registration is now under way for the 2021 Colors For Kids Family Fun Run and Walk to benefit Boys & Girls Clubs of Elkhart County.
The untimed event, geared toward families and social groups, will take place Saturday, June 26 at 9 a.m. in downtown Elkhart’s Central Park. Participants experience different “colors” at stations along the 5K route beginning at Central Park on Waterfall Drive at High Street.
The event was held virtually in 2020 because of the pandemic. Organizers have been working closely with the Elkhart County Health Department to ensure that the event can be held safely in person this year, with safety protocols in place. Participants will be asked to wear masks during registration and packet pick up and practice social distancing. There will also be touchless hand sanitizing stations around the park.
Colors For Kids raises money for Boys & Girls Clubs of Elkhart County’s Brady Clubhouse in Elkhart. The registration cost is $25 per person. Groups of four or more are $20 per person and groups of 10 or more are $15 per person. Register online at ColorsForKidsElkhart.org.
The family fun run and walk is presented by Alliance RV and Lippert to benefit Boys & Girls Clubs of Elkhart County.
