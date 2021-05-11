GHS to host COVID vaccination clinic
Goshen High School will host a Johnson and Johnson COVID-19 vaccination from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on May 20, 21 and 22, by appointment only.
To schedule an appointment visit OurShot.IN.gov or call 866-211-9966.
Lehman graduates from Bob Jones University
GREENVILLE, S.C. — Micah Lehman, of New Paris, was one of more than 600 students who graduated from Bob Jones University Friday, May 7.
Lehman graduated with a Bachelor of Arts in Biblical Studies.
In addition to the over 500 students receiving bachelor's degrees, 78 students received master's degrees and 34 students received associate degrees, and three earned doctorate degrees, according to a news release.
Located in Greenville, South Carolina, Bob Jones University provides an outstanding regionally accredited Christian liberal arts education purposely designed to inspire a lifelong pursuit of learning, loving and leading. Since its founding in 1927, Bob Jones University has conferred over 49,000 degrees, and currently offers over 100 undergraduate and graduate programs in religion, education, fine arts and communication, arts and science, health professions, and business.
Camp Alexander Mack to host open house
MILFORD — Camp Alexander Mack, a year-round camp and conference center, will be celebrating its emergence from the pandemic with an open house from 1 to 4 p.m. on Sunday, May 16.
Refreshments will be served.
The open house invites the community to see over $800,000 worth of work which has been completed in the last year, according to a news release. These includes projects such as a new health center, solar power installation, a peace garden overlooking the lake, a high ropes challenge course, and several building upgrades.
The new state of the art health center recognizes Esther and John Hamer, former staff, medical missionaries to Nigeria, and medical professionals from the Fort Wayne area. In the late 1960’s the couple identified the Lassa Fever virus, paving the way for treatment and prevention. The Esther and John Hamer Health Center serves the camp program by centralizing and modernizing health services for campers. It was built through funding from the current $1.1 million capital campaign.
A dedication ceremony for the health center will take place at 2:30 pm.
Camp Alexander Mack is a ministry supported by the Church of the Brethren in Indiana. It is located on 240 acres at the eastern end of Lake Waubee, about two miles southeast of Milford. It is open year-round, providing summer camp programs and rentals; activities and retreats for families, adults, and children; facility and banquet rentals for churches, organizations, and families; and a growing outdoor education program. Food and guest services are provided throughout the year.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.