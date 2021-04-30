Goshen council to meet Tuesday
GOSHEN — The Goshen City Council will meet in regular session at 6 p.m. Tuesday.
Go to the city’s website at goshenindiana.org and to the Meetings and Events section, for the Zoom link to the meeting, or call (312) 626-6799 or (929) 205-6099. The meeting ID is 845 5397 7956.
Items scheduled to be discussed include the Redevelopment Commission Annual Report, authorizing the filing of an application for a community development block grant and others.
To speak during the public meeting, use the “raise hand” feature on Zoom meeting or dial 9 if calling on the telephone.
Goshen, Elkhart, county to receive state funds for roads, bridges
STATEHOUSE — Elkhart County is set to receive $1 million, out of a total of $3.2 million in state matching grants, for road and bridge improvements across the county.
In addition, Goshen will receive and additional $170,602 and Elkhart $351,472. The funding is through the Community Crossings Matching Grant program, through which 218 Hoosier cities, towns and counties received a combined total of over $100 million. The Indiana Department of Transportation oversees and distributes these grants twice each year.
Other local communities will receive the following in additional funds: Bristol, $452,868, Middlebury $595,020, Millersburg, $384,900; and Nappanee $318,455, according to a news release from the Indiana House Republicans office.
Communities can use these funds for road and bridge preservation, road reconstruction, intersection improvements, guardrail replacements and signage. Smaller municipalities must provide a 25 percent match in local funds, while large communities must provide a 50 percent match.
More than $931 million in total has been awarded throughout the state since 2016, according to the release. State law requires that 50 percent of the available matching funds be awarded annually to communities within counties with a population of 50,000 or fewer.
More information about the program and recipients can be found online at in.gov/indot/communitycrossings. The next call for projects through Community Crossings will open in July 2021.
Millersburg Elementary to host Moderna vaccine clinic
MILLERSBURG — The Elkhart County Health Department will be hosting a Moderna COVID-19 vaccine clinic, with walk-ins or appointments available, from 4 to 6 p.m. on Tuesday, May 11 at the Millersburg Elementary School Gym at 203 E. Main Street.
Participants must be 18 or older, masks are required, and any form of ID is acceptable.
To schedule an appointment visit ourshot.in.gov, or call 2-1-1, or call the Elkhart County COVID-19 Call Center at 574-523-2106.
