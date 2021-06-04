Elkhart library locations adding hours
ELKHART — The opening hours for all Elkhart Public Library locations will change as of Monday.
The new hours will be: Monday-Thursday 9 a.m. to 7 p.m., Friday 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., according to a news release.
As part of the library’s strategic plan, a survey about open hours was conducted last year and after public input the new hours are streamlined across all locations for consistency, as well as extending hours on most evenings and Saturdays.
The most commonly requested change, according to the survey, was more Saturday hours. Data collected from door traffic was also used to determine the busiest and least busy times, according to the release.
The new hours reflect this data with an additional two hours of open time on Saturday and an additional evening hour on most weeknights. Curbside pickup will continue to be available during all open hours as well.
The Dunlap and Cleveland branches will continue to be closed for renovations
Boat-in Worship underway
SYRACUSE — Each Sunday, between now and Sept. 5, the churches of Syracuse/Wawasee will host the Welcome Boat-in Service from 8:30 to 9 a.m.
This year’s theme is “God is near,” and the half-hour services each Sunday will include music, prayer, and a short sermon, all from the SS Lilly Pad.
Ways to attend include:
• Take a chair or blanket and sit on the shore at the Oakwood Resort, at 702 E. Lake View Road.
• Go to the The Frog Tavern, 1116 S. Harkless Drive, and climb aboard the SS Lilly Pad, free of charge, at 7:30 a.m.
• Come by the SS Lilly Pad and drop anchor
Citizenship test preparation classes offered
LAGRANGE — Citizenship Test Preparation Classes will take place at 6:30 p.m. at Mount Zion Lutheran Church. 797 N. Detroit St., in LaGrange.
All classes and materials are free. Snacks will be provided.
For more information, call (260) 463-3624.
Vibrancy Survey to continue until June 10
ELKHART — The 2021 Elkhart County Vibrancy Survey will continue to remain open until June 10, or thereabouts.
The survey, given by Vibrant Communities, asks Elkhart County adults for their opinions on various aspects of life in Elkhart County, according to a news release. For more information visit vibrantelkhartcounty.org.
Moderna vaccine clinic set for today
ELKHART – The Elkhart County Health Department will host a walk-in clinic for the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine from 4:30 to 7 p.m., today, at the Concord Event Center, 3719 S. Main St..
No appointment is necessary, participants must be age 18 or older and wear a mask, and Spanish language services are available.
