Goshen's state senator to serve on study committees
STATEHOUSE — State Sen. Blake Doriot (R-Goshen) will serve as a member of several study committees in preparation for the 2022 legislative session.
Doriot's assignments include the following committees, board and task force:
• Interim Study Committee on Energy, Utilities and Telecommunications;
• Interim Study Committee on Roads and Transportation;
• Public Highway Private Enterprise Review Board; and
• Wastewater Infrastructure Investment and Service to Underserved Areas Task Force.
“Study committees allow lawmakers to take an in-depth look at certain issues during a period when there is plenty of time to discuss them thoroughly," Doriot said in a news release. "I look forward to working with my fellow committee members to find new ways to improve our roads and expand internet access throughout rural Indiana."
Legislators will meet over the summer and fall months to discuss topics approved by the bipartisan Legislative Council, which is comprised of 16 voting members — eight from the Senate and eight from the House of Representatives.
To view study committee agendas and stream hearings online, visit iga.in.gov.
Concord Schools Trustees to meet in executive session
ELKHART — The Board of Schools Trustees for Concord Community Schools will take part in an executive session at 4 p.m. on Monday, June 21, at the Concord Education Center.
The purpose of the session is to train school board members with an outside consultant about the performance of the role of the members as public officials.
Goshen College to offer workshops on U.S. educational system, validating foreign degrees
GOSHEN – In an effort to create educational opportunities for Latino adults seeking to obtain college or graduate degrees, or to have their home country degrees validated by a United States accrediting organization, Goshen College's office of Adult and Graduate Programs will offer a series of free educational workshops this fall.
The workshops will take place on the Goshen College campus on the second Saturday of the month from 9 to 10:30 a.m., starting on Sept. 11, according to a news release. Workshops will also be held on Oct. 9 and Nov. 13. The workshops will be held in Room 19 in Newcomer Center, which is situated along Main Street at the south end of campus.
These workshops will be in Spanish and are free to the participants. For more information or to register, contact Rocio Diaz, the director of community engagement and adult outreach, at srociod@goshen.edu or 574-535-7808.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.