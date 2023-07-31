Food distribution event Wednesday
SOUTH BEND — The Food Bank of Northern Indiana will be hosting mobile food distributions for August, including one in Goshen this week.
In Goshen, Jefferson Elementary School, 18565 C.R. 20, 10 a.m. to noon, eastern time, Wednesday. This distribution is sponsored by Kroger with added USDA product and will serve 200 households.
In Kosciusko County, Leesburg Grace Brethren Church, 101 W. School St., 10 a.m. to noon, eastern time, This is a USDA distribution and will serve 200 households.
Assorted food items offered free of charge, and are pre-boxed and pre-bagged. The events are first come, first served, while supplies last for those in need of food assistance, with one box/bag per household.
Distributions are drive through. Participants are asked to remain in their vehicles and open the car trunk to receive items. An area will be available for self-loading if a trunk does not open.
Kroger, United Way of LaPorte County, United Way of Marshall County and United Way of St. Joseph County are sponsors of the events.
“100% ($190,457.00) [FY2022-2023] of total program costs for The Emergency Food Assistance Program (TEFAP) are financed with federal funds,” a news release stated.
To learn more, visit feedindiana.org.
MACOG meeting rescheduled
GOSHEN — The Michiana Area Council of Governments TTAC meeting scheduled for Wednesday has been cancelled.
The next meeting will take place Sept. 6, at 9 a.m. eastern time, in the Schrock Pavilion, 411 W. Plymouth Ave., a news release stated.
Bird walk set for Wednesday
ELKHART — A Wednesday Bird Walk with the Elkhart County Parks at Boot Lake Nature Preserve will take place this week, from 8-11 a.m.
The extended hike scheduled for August will give visitors the chance to explore Boot Lake Nature Preserve’s diverse habitats, a news release stated. Highlights will include exploring a sunflower-filled prairie, stopping to listen for the chattered calls of Sedge Wrens and the hiccups of Henslow’s Sparrows along the way. Later, the group will scan for Sandhill Cranes and other waterbirds on the wetland boardwalk.
“Certain places in nature have their dazzling showstopper moment of the year, and for Boot Lake, this is it,” said bird guide, Annie Aguirre, who will lead the hike at the preserve in the release. “The prairie is bursting with colorful wildflowers, butterflies are everywhere, and birds are singing their hearts out…it’s an incredible experience.”
Bottled water and hiking boots for the prairie are highly recommended for the walk. The group will head out at 8 a.m., so particpants are asked to plan travel time accordingly. The Wednesday Bird Walks are free and open to ages 8+. Meet at Boot Lake Nature Preserve, located one mile northwest of Elkhart and I-90 at 51430 C.R. 3 North.
For more information, or to explore more upcoming programs and park activities, visit elkhartcountyparks.org.
Class of 1963 to meet Aug. 11
MILLERSBURG — The Millersburg High School 60th Class Reunion will take place from 5:30 – 6 p.m. Aug. 11.
The event will take place at the Pizza Depot, 104 N. Jefferson St.
School board to meet Monday
LIGONIER — The West Noble School Corporation Board will meet at 7 p.m. Monday.
The meeting will take place at the central office boardroom, 5050 U.S. 33.
School board to meet Tuesday
MIDDLEBURY — The Middlebury Community Schools Board will meet at 4 p.m. Tuesday.
The meeting will take place at the MCS Administration Center, 56853 Northridge Dr.