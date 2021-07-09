LOCAL BRIEFS JULY 10, 2021

COVID-19 mobile vaccine clinic set for next week
SHIPSHEWANA — The Indiana Department of Health is offering a free COVID-19 mobile vaccine clinic.
The clinic will take place Tuesday and Wednesday, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., at the northwest corner of East Main Street and North Morton Street.
Vaccines will be available for people aged 12 and older, and no appointment is necessary. For more information visit www.ourshot.in.gov.
Wawasee school board to meet
SYRACUSE — The Wawasee Community School Corp. Board of Trustees will hold its regular meeting at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday.
The meeting will take place at the Wawasee High School Warrior Room, #1 Warrior Path, Building #1, 801 S Sycamore St.
Elkhart County Symphony to welcome new director
ELKHART — Sunday, the Elkhart County Symphony will perform live for the first time led by new Music Director Dr. Soo Han.
The symphony will play an outdoor set of performances at Wellfield Botanic Gardens, 1011 N. Main St. in Elkhart, from 4 to 6:30 p.m.
Tickets are available through elkhartsymphony.com and through wellfieldgardens.org.
Advance sale tickets are reduced in price.
Milford Library hosting summer events
MILFORD — The Milford Public Library, 101 N. Main St., is continuing its summer reading programs.
SUMMER READING SPECIAL EVENT (ZOOM) — Didgeridoo Down Under, a virtual program starting Monday. The program will be available through July 17 via Zoom link. Patrons can sign up at the circulation desk to receive the link.
VIRTUAL STORY TIME — AUSTRALIA — Families are welcome on Zoom Friday at 10:30 a.m. as Carol Haab reads tales about Australia. Registration is required to receive free books. No library card is needed.
AUSTRALIA ACTIVITY PACKET — Starting Monday, through July 17, reading program participants can pick up an Australian-themed activity packet at the circulation desk.
FREE LUNCHES IN PARKING LOT — Lunches will be available for pick up in the library parking lot Monday and Thursday from 11:45 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. through Aug. 5. On Mondays, breakfast and lunch for three days will be provided and Thursday’s pickup will contain breakfast and lunch for two days. Provided by the Wawasee School Corp., this is a free program for anyone 18 and younger. No library card or registration are required.
