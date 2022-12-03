T
own council to meet Monday
WAKARUSA — A Wakarusa Town Council work session will take place at 6:30 p.m. Monday.
The meeting will take place at 100 W. Waterford St., a news release stated.
School board hearing set for Tuesday
MIDDLEBURY — The Middlebury Community School Board will host a public hearing at 4 p.m. Tuesday at the administration center at 56853 Northridge Dr.
The lease agreement and additional appropriation will be the topics discussed at the hearing, a news release stated.
Park board to meet Thursday
LAGRANGE — The Lagrange County Park Board will meet at 7 p.m. Thursday.
The meeting will take place at the Maple Wood Nature Center, 4550 E 100 South, a news release stated.
Craft show set for today
SHIPSHEWANA — The Ship-Chic Holiday Show will take place today from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
The event will take place at the Shipshewana Auction Antique and Misc. Building, 345 S. Van Buren St. Vendors will feature gifts, vintage items, home décor, crafts, clothing, accessories, beauty products, jewelry, baked goods, signs and more.
Early Bird Entry is 9 a.m. to noon, at $5 per person at the door, and kids 12 and under are free. Early Bird Entry is valid for the whole day. The first 100 shoppers through the door will get a reusable tote, and four bags will each have a $25 gift certificate that can be used at the show.
Afternoon Special Entry at the Door will be from noon to 3 p.m. and is $3. Entry per person at the door, kids 12 and under are free.
Spaces are $65. Parking is free, and snacks and drinks available.
To learn more, visit https://shipshewanatradingplace.com/events/shipchic-craft-and-vintage-show.
MACOG to meet Wednesday
SOUTH BEND — The Michiana Area Council of Governments’ next Transportation Technical Advisory Committee meeting will be Wednesday at 9 a.m.
The agenda can be found ahead of time at www.macog.com. Public comments regarding items on the meeting can be directed to macogdir@macog.com. Note “TTAC Agenda Comment” in the subject line. The meeting will also be open to public comment during the live-stream and in-person, a news release stated.
Members of the public are invited to attend the meeting by joining live on YouTube using the following link https://youtu.be/_RuYCo4G_nE or in-person at the St. Joseph Co. Council Chambers, 227 W. Jefferson Blvd., 4th Floor.
Township board to meet Jan. 3
CLINTON TOWNSHIP — The Clinton Township Board will meet Jan. 3 at 5 p.m. for the 2023 organizational meeting.
The meeting will take place at 500 Carriage Lane, Millersburg, a news release stated.
Open house set for Dec. 12
ELKHART — A public open house is scheduled for 4 to 6 p.m. Dec. 12 for a new learning area at Concord High School, 59117 Minuteman Way.
Construction was recently completed on a new learning area to provide Concord High School students interested in the engineering, robotics, and construction trades fields a space to learn work readiness skills matching industry demands — and develop skills that will support their future careers.
The Concord Engineering and Construction Center, a 10,400-square-foot building located on the west side of Concord High School, will begin being utilized by students in January 2023, a news release stated.
To learn more, visit www.concord.k12.in.us.
Town council to meet Dec. 19
LAGRANGE — The LaGrange Town Council will host it’s next open regular meeting at 6 p.m. Dec. 19.
The meeting will take place at the town hall at 1201 N. Townline Road, a news release stated.