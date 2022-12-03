Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EST /9 AM CST/ THIS MORNING... * WHAT...Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph becoming northwest 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. * WHERE...Portions of northern Indiana, southwest Michigan and northwest Ohio. * WHEN...until 10 AM EST /9 AM CST/ this morning. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. &&