Bethany students earn debate honors
MISHAWAKA — At the Penn High School Debate Tournament Saturday, half of the Bethany Christian squad earned honors.
In Congressional debate, senior Christian Yoder took third and junior Aaron Yeakey seventh in the varsity chamber. Yeakey was also voted president of the Senate as best presiding officer of the day. Junior Ethan Neuschwander nabbed fifth and Reesha Bhagat eighth in varsity Lincoln-Douglas debate.
Meanwhile, several members of the speech team competed at the Bishop Noll Institute in Hammond, and junior Naomi Klassen walked away with a third-place finish in program oral interpretation.
This coming Saturday, Bethany Christian will host a middle school speech tournament. The high school speech and debate teams will return to action in December: in debate at LaPorte Dec. 7, and speech at DeKalb Dec. 14.
Waterford Crossing to Host Deck the Halls event
GOSHEN — Waterford Crossing Senior Living is hosting a fundraising event, “Deck the Halls” to benefit the Boys & Girls Club. Community members and businesses in the local community have decorated wreaths that will be auctioned at a silent auction event on Thursday. The silent auction will be held in the Assisted Living building on the campus from 5:30–7:30 p.m. Decorated wreaths will be accepted for donation for the event until Wednesday.
In addition to the silent auction, patrons can enjoy a variety of refreshments and music from a harpist. For information on donating a wreath for the event or attending the event, contact Lisa Zollinger at 574-536-0313.
Blood, platelet donations needed
GOSHEN — The American Red Cross urges eligible donors to give blood or platelets to help prevent a summer shortage. Blood donors with all types, especially O negative, A negative and B negative and platelet donors are urged to schedule an appointment.
To donate blood, call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or visit redcrossblood.org to make an appointment or for more information. All blood types are needed. A blood donor card or driver’s license or two other forms of identification are required at check-in. Individuals who are 17 years of age (16 with parental consent in some states), weigh at least 110 pounds and are in generally good health may be eligible to donate blood. High school students and other donors 18 years of age and younger also have to meet certain height and weight requirements.
Help restock SPA Women’s Ministry Homes’ shelves
ELKHART — SPA Women’s Ministry Homes needs help to restock shelves.
SPA provides six-month residential treatment, transitional housing and aftercare services for women experiencing life-controlling issues such as domestic violence and substance abuse. Approximately 60 women are served each year in a residential setting.
Community members are asked to support the mission by providing gift cards, stamps, nicotine patches and gum, journals, body wash and lotion kits, copy paper, toilet paper, liquid laundry soap and financial contributions.
To donate, call Carrie Zickefoose at 574-522-8338 email carriez@spaministryhomes.org to arrange a drop off. Financial contributions may be mailed to SPA Women’s Ministry Homes, 23221 Old U.S. 20, Elkhart, IN 46516. Make checks payable to SPA Inc. or visit www.spaministryhomes.org to make an online donation.
Food Bank needs volunteers
Church Community Services is in need of volunteers at the Food Bank of Elkhart County.
The Food Bank supplies food to local food pantries and soup kitchens serving struggling families in Elkhart County.
Volunteers are needed on an ongoing basis to move and sort food Monday through Friday noon to 4 p.m. Training will be provided.
Those interested in working in this fast-paced environment are asked to contact Jen McOwen at 574-295-3673, ext. 112 or email volunteer@churchcommunityservices.org.
