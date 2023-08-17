Oaklawn to get settlement money
ELKHART — On Monday evening, in a 6-3 bipartisan vote, the City of Elkhart Common Council appropriated $291,000 to support the creation of Oaklawn’s Elkhart County Crisis Center. This money is the first installment received by the City of Elkhart from the opioid settlement fund.
Oaklawn provides acute care to care for mental health, behavioral health, and substance abuse disorders, a news release stated. This Crisis Center will be an expansion of Oaklawn’s existing facility in Goshen. While Crisis Centers are new in Indiana, they have been used successfully in other places as a necessary tool in the spectrum of care offered for those in need of mental or behavioral health services.
Construction is expected to last four months and is scheduled to begin in October.
Library trustees to meet Monday
MILFORD — The Milford Public Library Board of Trustees will meet at 5 p.m. Monday.
The meeting will take place at the library meeting room, 101 N. Main St.
Civil War veteran to be honored
NAPPANEE — The John Auten Camp #8 of the Sons of the Union Veterans of the Civil War (SUVCW) is having a wreath laying in honor of George Parsons, the last Civil War Veteran who died in Elkhart County.
The ceremony will take place Saturday at 1 p.m. at the South Union Cemetery, which is located on C.R. 50 in Nappanee, a news release stated.
The Sons of the Union Veterans of the Civil War is a congressionally chartered non- profit organization that has roots from the Grand Army of the Republic.
The SUVCW will be hosting the wreath laying and the Martin Circle #78 LGAR of Elkhart County will be assisting. The ceremony will be authentic, as it has been executed over 142 years of the SUVCW existence.
For more information on the SUVCW, contact William Adams, Commander of the John Auten Post #8 at adamsswr949@gmail.com.
Dog biscuit workshop Aug. 24
BRISTOL — The Elkhart County Parks will be offering a DIY Dog Biscuits workshop Aug. 24 at Bonneyville Mill County Park, C.R. 131.
Paticipants will meet in the Baldwin Schoolhouse basement at 7 p.m.
Using quality ingredients, like Bonneyville Mill flours, organic oils and rich meats, participants will make and take treats for their dogs to enjoy. Tips and hints on what ingredients to avoid, and what to look for in store-bought treats will also be shared during the workshop.
Cost is $5/person. Space is limited, so pre-registration before Tuesday is required at www.elkhartcountyparks.org.
Alzheimer’s Walk set for Sept. 10
ELKHART — The Alzheimer’s Association is inviting Michiana residents to join the fight to end Alzheimer’s by participating in the Alzheimer’s Association Walk to End Alzheimer’s® on Sept. 10 at Central Green, 300 S. Main St., Elkhart.
On walk day, participants honor those affected by Alzheimer’s with the poignant Promise Garden ceremony — a mission-focused experience that signifies our solidarity in the fight against the disease, a news release stated. The colors of the Promise Garden flowers represent people’s connection to Alzheimer’s — their personal reasons to end the disease.
“We’re closer than ever to stopping Alzheimer’s,” said Julie Moore, senior director, Walk to End Alzheimer’s, Alzheimer’s Association Greater Indiana Chapter in the release. “We invite everyone in our community to join us by starting a team to help the Alzheimer’s Association raise awareness and funds. Every dollar helps families facing the disease today and supports research toward continued advancements in the future.”
More than six million Americans are living with Alzheimer’s disease – a leading cause of death in the United States. Additionally, more than 11 million family members and friends provide care to people living with Alzheimer’s and other dementias. In Indiana alone, there are more than 110,000 people living with the disease and 216,000 caregivers, the release added.
To register and receive the latest updates on this year’s walk, visit alz.org/Indiana/walk.