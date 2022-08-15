Pension board to host session
GOSHEN — The Goshen Police Pension Board will meet at 11 a.m. Thursday in executive session.
The session will take place at 111 E. Jefferson St., a news release stated, pursuant to the provisions of the Open Door Law and Indiana Code.
The board will review information about a prospective employee and discuss records classified as confidential by state or federal statutes. No other subject matter will be discussed in the executive session other than the subject matter already specified.
City council to meet today
GOSHEN — The Goshen City Council will meet in a regular session at 6 p.m. today.
For a live stream of this meeting, go to us02web.zoom.us/j/88401039658 or call 312-626-6799 or 929-205-6099. The meeting ID is 884 0103 9658, a news release stated.
To speak during the public meeting use the “raise hand” feature on Zoom meeting or dial “9” if calling on the telephone.
Elkhart Council to honor Walorski
ELKHART — The Elkhart City Council will meet at 7 p.m. today.
The meeting will take place at 229 Second St., in the second floor council chambers, a news release stated.
There will be an amendment to the meeting agenda to add a resolution honoring Congresswoman Jackie Walorski, who died in a vehicle crash along with three other people August 3 near Nappanee.
MCS board to meet Tuesday
MIDDLEBURY — The Middlebury Community School Board will meet at 4 p.m. Tuesday.
The meeting will take place at the MCS administration center, at 56853 Northridge Drive, a news release stated.
Apple Festival set for next month
NAPPANEE — The annual Nappanee Apple Festival will take place Sept. 15-18.
Beginning in 1975 as a one-block festival, this year an expected 100,000 people will be welcomed to the three-and-a-half-day event, according to a news release.
The festival showcases three stages of entertainment, over 150 exhibitors, carnival rides, parade with signature military aircraft fly-over, Miss Apple Blossom scholarship pageant, Power From the Past Antique Tractor & Engine Show (which will run Thursday through Saturday, all day), corn hole tournament, Donut Dash 5K Run/Walk, “Napple” baking contest, garden tractor pull, kids and adult pedal pull contests, Wings and Wheels show at Nappanee airport, apple peeling and pie-eating contests, and many more activities throughout the event, the release stated. Additionally, a baby changing, nursing mother’s station is located downtown in the heart of the activity.
Headlining the entertainment will be Flippenout that begins Friday at 5:30 p.m. and runs through Sunday at 2:30 p.m. in one of three free entertainment stages. Flippenout performances include extreme trampoline shows to music featuring twisting triple flips, complex acrobatic routines, heights of 25 feet or more, snowboards, skis and cirque-like action off of the only mobile transparent wall in the world used in half-time shows, the release added.
The festival is made possible through the financial support of local and area retail and corporate businesses, City of Nappanee employees, Nappanee Area Chamber of Commerce and a dedicated group of volunteers. Principal sponsors are Community Foundation of Elkhart County, Elkhart County CVB, Kountry Cabinets & Home Furnishings, Miller’s Orchard, Community Fiber, Martin’s Supermarket, Monteith’s Best-One Tire & Auto Care.
To learn more about the event visit nappaneeapplefestival.org or connect with on Facebook & Instagram @napplefest.