LOCAL BRIEFS AUG. 11, 2021
HUTCHINSON, Kansas [mdash] Jonas L. Miller, 83, of Hutchison, died at 7:45 a.m. Monday, Aug. 9, at Freeman Bontrager residence, Millersburg, Indiana. He had become ill while visiting this area. He was born Aug. 3, 1938, in Atlantic, Pennsylvania, to Levi M. and Mattie E. (Byler) Miller. On S…
