Salvation Army of Goshen Pancake Day to resume Friday
GOSHEN – The Salvation Army in Goshen is resuming its’ annual Pancake Day as a drive-thru event to be held this Friday.
“A tradition in Goshen since 1963, Pancake Day is a date so many of us in the community highlight on our calendars,” said Major Tim Sell, commanding officer for The Salvation Army of Goshen in a news release. “We are extremely pleased to be able to hold a spring event that will be safe for the community.”
Tickets will be $7 the day of the event, now in its 58th year. Children under 10 years of age will be free. Tickets for last fall’s (2020) event will still be honored. Pre-sale tickets ($6) are available for purchase online: http://salarmy.us/pancakes21
Presale delivery quantities for businesses or organizations of eight or more can request that on the online purchase site. Also new this year is the ability to pay with card on the day of the event.
With the help of law enforcement, patrons will enter the larger parking lot from the south entrance. Two lines for purchase and redemption of tickets will occur at tents. Each ticket will initially receive: three pancakes, three sausage links, butter, water and silverware. If “seconds” are desired for adult tickets, that request will be received at the tent.
The Salvation Army will use Pancake Day proceeds to meet needs when financial support is at its lowest in the summer, and this event will not be repeated until the Spring of 2022.
Elkhart Parks Summer Camp expanding and enhancing
ELKHART — The Elkhart Parks and Recreation Department is partnering with Elkhart Community Schools to expand two new summer camp sites.
The eight-week camp called “Camp Connection” expanded out of a need from COVID-19 limitations.
Camp Connection will run for eight weeks starting June 7 and ending July 30, from 10 a. m to 4 p.m. at each site. Cost is $80 for the full eight-week summer camp and lunch will be provided during the day.
Students enrolled in Elkhart Community Schools may receive a full scholarship for the 2021 year. Participants not enrolled in Elkhart Community Schools are encouraged to call if in need of financial assistance.
Also new this year is a partnership with Five Star Life, which will provide programming activities at each site, as well as host trips to its Summit, its 300-acre leadership training facility. Activities will be centered around Five Star Life’s social emotional learning curriculum and Core Values (respect, responsibility, integrity, sacrifice, and courage). The Parks Dept. has also planned for new field trip options with other partners while keeping favorite sites that kids enjoy each year.
Registration is open and can be found through Elkhartindiana.org/parks or directly at https://elkhart.ezfacility.com
Residents can contact the Parks Department for more information at 574-295-7275 or email elkhartparks@coei.org.
