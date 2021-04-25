Food distribution event set for April 30
ELKHART — The Food Bank of Northern Indiana will host a food distribution event from 10 a.m. to noon April 30, at Concord Mall, 3701 S. Main St.
Assorted food items are offered to the public free of charge. All items are pre-boxed and pre-bagged.
The distribution will continue while supplies last for those in need of food assistance. One box per household.
Distributions are drive-thru. Those who participate should remain in their vehicle and open their trunk to receive items. An area will be available for self-loading for those who have trunks that cannot be opened from inside the vehicle.
