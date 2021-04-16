Goshen Council to meet Tuesday
The Goshen Common Council will meet at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, April 20, at Council Chambers, at the Police & Court Building, 111 East Jefferson Street, Goshen.
Among items to be discussed are the Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) Program Year 2021 Annual Action Plan, the disposal of real estate at 2601 Woodland Drive by Goshen Redevelopment Commission, and others.
Advance care planning virtual appointments available at Goshen Health
GOSHEN – Free advance care planning assistance offered by Goshen Health can help start a conversation about how you want to live at the end of life.
Goshen Health facilitators, certified by Honoring Choices Indiana – North Central, offer guidance on how to create an advance care plan, complete advance directives and designate a healthcare representative, according to a news release.
Virtual advance care planning appointments are available during daytime and evening hours. The visit is free of charge for adults of any age. You must register in advance at GoshenHealth.com/Plan-Ahead. A family member or close friend who will be involved with your healthcare decisions may also participate in the conversation.
An advance care plan is one of the best gifts adults of any age can give their loved ones. The written instructions document decisions about medical care you want if you if you face a serious illness or life-limiting injury.
For more information about advance care planning services at Goshen Health, call (574) 364-2288. To request a virtual appointment, visit GoshenHealth.com/Plan-Ahead
US Coast Guard Auxiliary offering free vessel safety exams
SOUTH BEND – South Bend Venues Parks & Arts (VPA) will be hosting the United States Coast Guard Auxiliary (USCG) to offer free vessel safety exams to the public on Sunday, April 18 from 12 – 4 p.m. at the South Bend Boathouse at Joe Kernan Park, located at Northside Blvd. and S. Notre Dame Avenue.
Any recreational watercraft enthusiasts are welcome to bring their kayak, canoe, paddle craft or SUP to get ready for the boating season. During inspections, a uniformed member of the USCG Auxiliary will verify safety standards within each watercraft. Be sure to bring all equipment, including a life jacket and paddle to be inspected.
“With the weather starting to warm up, many are getting eager to get out on the water,” said VPA Aquatics Manager, Meghan Huff. “Water safety is extremely important, which is why we’re grateful the Coast Guard is willing to offer this free to our community.”
Those who pass inspections will receive the 2021 United States Coast Guard Safety Exam decal for their watercraft to show full compliance of boating laws. To learn more about Vessel Safety Checks through the United States Coast Guard Auxiliary, visit cgaux.org/vsc.
