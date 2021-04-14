Community forum set for school referendum, budget issues
The Elkhart Community School forum will be held by League of Women's Voters Elkhart County & the NAACP -Elkhart Chapter. In addition, ECS will hold forums on the following dates to keep residents informed.
• Thursday, April 22nd, 6:30 PM: Elkhart High School East, 1 Blazer Blvd, Elkhart
• Thursday, April 29th, 6:30 PM: Elkhart High School West: 2608 California Rd, Elkhart
Dr Steve Thalheimer, superintendent of Elkhart Community Schools will discuss budget issues and answer questions about the School Referendum that will be on the May 4 ballot. The event will be streamed on the League's Facebook page in addition to Stronger Elkhart's Facebook page.
