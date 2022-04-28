GOSHEN — Local 3D designer Mike Fleury has given himself six months to make a business out of his passion.
“I’ve been a CAD guy all my life,” he said. “It’s really been my love, doing design work, and I hope I can make it work; sell some of this stuff and create some kind of business out of it.”
About five years ago, Fleury and his wife Marti moved to Marti’s childhood home while dealing with a cancer tumor that left her paralyzed. Between renovating the home and paying for cancer treatment, Fleury used up all of his retirement funds and 401K, leaving him unable to retire.
Transitioning from full-time work as a design engineer to consulting, Fleury purchased his own 3-D printers from SeeMeCNC in Ligonier to make prototypes for the medical industry. He’d make his wife little trinkets to wake up to.
“Every morning he’d have a different thing,” his wife said. Throughout his house are various experimental designs in every room of the house. He’s given them away to family, friends and nurses, but keeps making more.
“A few months ago, I decided to actually take a shot at selling this stuff,” he said. “As an R& D guy, it’s common knowledge that only 10 percent of products make it to the marketplace. That’s fine and I could go back to doing that, but I really love doing this and I hope to make it a business.”
“I thought, I can keep consulting and working for corporations on their products, or I can try to do it on my own,” he continued. “I thought I’d give this a shot for, I don’t know, six months, and see what becomes of it and if not, then I’ll go back to just being a consultant and designing other people’s stuff for monthly contracts and that kind of thing.”
Fair Oaks Design, Fleury’s 3D printing company, has products ranging from lamps to rocket ships, birdhouses to candy dishes, and more.
“There’s no limit to what you can do if you use your imagination,” Fleury said.
Aside from the lighting and battery fixtures, each design is a single solid piece with no additional support systems needed.
Fleury said many people who 3-D print get designs from various websites.
“Most of them are these Dungeons and Dragons miniatures or elves with swords and, you know, that never really was my thing, so I like to do my own designs.”
Fleury also sells his design files so anyone who likes them can recreate them.
“Anyone that would purchase the design file, they don’t have to worry about, ‘How do I support this angle or feature,” he said. “All these parts print without any supports. I even show them how to purchase the lights and the LEDs to make their own parts so they could even sell them if they wanted to.”
In addition to that, many of the lighting systems Fleury used are custom designed by him, to fit perfectly into the resin or filament structures.
His designs range from 5 to 20 hours to print, but then there’s also CAD designing, slice programming, and more that goes into the actual design process. Products are available on the website and range from $20 to $150.
Custom art or industrial projects are available upon request. Gift cards are available.
For more information or to view products, visit www.fairoaksdesign.com, on Etsy under FairOaksDesignLLC, or follow him on Facebook at www.facebook.com/FairOaksDesign.
