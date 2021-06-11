When it reopens on Thursday, The Goshen Historical Museum will feature an exhibit of items dating back to the city's earliest days.
“Local Art” exhibit is of 16 sketches that were added to the first surveyor’s mapping of Elkhart County, which began in 1828 and was completed by 1830, the first year of official settlement in the area.
"The reopening will reveal the completion of a year-long renovation of the exhibits with a new, featured display of what is apparently the earliest settler “art” created in Elkhart County," said museum Spokesperson Ron Hoke in a news release.
One sketch of a man standing erect, comes from the map margin beside the drawing of York Township and likely is a self-portrait of the unknown surveyor/artist. Another sketch of a man on horseback, with donkeys, in York Township, is probably a later depiction of him “heading West” to Elkhart County or beyond.
"The older exhibits in the museum have been reconsidered and refreshed and all exhibits are now lighted and well labeled," Hoke said. "The exhibits include ones for the Potawatomi Natives, Early Settlers, J.H. Dille’s photographs and Lincoln campaign banner, John Schrock’s rifles, Marion Troyer’s camera collection, Goshen’s medical history, Ralph Bower’s carvings, Joe Wright’s musical instruments, a small “cabinet of curiosities” and the “Local Art” corner where the surveyor drawings are displayed."
New publications which are now ready for sale in the museum gift shop include reprints of “The First 150 Years” and a new book edited and researched by Rebecca Akens that features a series of photographs of historic Goshen houses that was initially produced by Major LeRoy Miller in the 1940s, according to the release.
The museum will be open Thursday, Friday and Saturday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Admission is free, but visitors to the museum are still requested to mask and maintain social distancing.
