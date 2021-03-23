INDIANAPOLIS — Gov. Eric J. Holcomb will address the state on next steps in the fight against COVID-19. The live address will begin at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, March 23. You can watch it here.
A steady rain this evening. Showers continuing overnight. Thunder possible. Low 54F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%..
Updated: March 23, 2021 @ 6:02 pm
MIDDLEBURY [mdash] Edna R. Raber, 78, of Middlebury, passed away at 7:25 a.m. Monday, March 22, 2021, at home after a short illness. She was born Feb. 28, 1943, in LaGrange County, to Reuben and Mary (Mast) Bontrager. On Nov. 29, 1962, she married Lloyd L. Raber. He preceded her in death Apr…
