SHIPSHEWANA [mdash] Fannie L. Yoder, 66, of Shipshewana, died at 7 a.m. Monday, April 20, at Hope Springs Manor, Goshen. She was born March 3, 1954, in Elkhart to Levi L. and Susan H. (Frye) Yoder. Surviving are two brothers, Herman (Lydia) Yoder, Middlebury, Richard (Marilyn) Yoder, Nappane…