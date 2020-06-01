INDIANAPOLIS – Gov. Eric J. Holcomb and public safety officials will hold a news conference at 1:30 p.m. today to discuss the events of the weekend.
LIVESTREAM: Gov. Holcomb to speak about events this past weekend at 1:30 this afternoon
