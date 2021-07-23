Photos from the Elkhart County 4-H Fair.
#sawyouatthefair #elkhartcounty4hfair
Mixed clouds and sun with scattered thunderstorms. High 82F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%..
Partly cloudy skies early will give way to cloudy skies late. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 71F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph.
Updated: July 23, 2021 @ 12:23 pm
MIDDLEBURY - Gregory A. Packer passed away July 14, at the age of 71, at his home in Middlebury. Greg was proceeded in death by his parents, Oscar and Ann (Bates) Packer and two sons, Bradly and Ken Packer. Surviving are two daughters, Jen and Jami Packer; seven grandchildren; three great-gr…
TOPEKA [mdash] Melvin J. Petersheim, 81, of Topeka, died on Thursday. Visitation after 2 p.m. Friday and all day Saturday at the Lynn Miller residence, 6765 W. 300 S. Topeka. Funeral services at 9:30 a.m. Sunday also at the Lynn Miller residence.
MILFORD [mdash] Barbara E. Miller, 87, of Milford died at 5:28 p.m. on July 21 at Grace Village, Winona. Arrangements are with Thompson-Lengacher & Yoder Funeral Home, Nappanee.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.