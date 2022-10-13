Premier Arts Presents Little House on the Prairie: The Musical
Production takes stage October 14th - 16th at the Lerner Theatre
Elkhart, IN - Premier Arts, the Elkhart-based regional leader in performing arts education and entertainment, presents Little House on the Prairie: The Musical sponsored by Grand Design Recreational Vehicles and The Welter Foundation. The musical brings to life the iconic story of the Ingalls family as they survive the harshness of the west. The show will take the Lerner Theatre stage October 14-16th and be the first presentation of the show in the region.
About Little House on the Prairie
Through the magic of live theatre, the musical follows the Ingalls family’s journey westward and settlement in De Smet, South Dakota where Ma and Pa Ingalls hoped to make a better life for their children. In story, song, and dance, we see the Ingalls suffering the hardships of winter blizzards and prairie ﬁres as well as rejoicing in the settlement of land. Most of all, the story follows Laura as she grows from a child who loved to run free into a woman who embraces the responsibilities of her own future while remaining true to herself.
Little House on the Prairie Show Dates:
Friday, October 14th – 7:30 pm
Saturday, October 15th – 7:30 pm
Sunday, October 16th – 3:00 pm
Tickets:
Reserved tickets range from $12-$25
For tickets and details, please visit www.premierarts.org
Where:
The Lerner Theatre, 410 S. Main Street in downtown Elkhart
To reserve wheelchair seating, contact the box office at (574) 293-4469, visit Premier Arts for more information www.premierarts.org.
Have you ever thought of being a part of a show? This year is Premier Arts 15th season and with shows like Elf, what better time to audition for a show!
Future Premier Arts Show Dates:
Elf the Musical: December 16-18
