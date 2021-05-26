OGDENSBURG, NEW YORK – Lippert Components, Inc. (Lippert™) has announced its combined financial and volunteer support of Care Camps, which helps children with cancer experience the healing power of the outdoors.
“In honor of Lippert’s 65th anniversary, we are kicking off our celebration by giving back to a charity that serves kids in every community where Lippert employees and customers live!” said Lippert’s Director of Corporate & Community Impact Michilah Grimes in a Care Camps news release. “From May 24 to May 30 a portion of ALL sales from our online store will be donated to Care Camps — an organization that provides opportunities for children with cancer to attend specialized oncology camps where they get to spend time outdoors and experience new adventures while being with other kids just like them. For us, serving the people and communities around us is the very foundation of our team’s culture — so we thought there’s no better way to celebrate our 65th anniversary than by doing what we love the most…giving back!”
In April, Lippert sponsored an employee “Acts of Service” event, which prepared 1,000 kits full of items to send to kids all over the region for Care Camps’ “Camp-In-A-Box” experiences.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, many children who are immunocompromised have stayed in isolation for the past year, according to the release. Therefore, the camps decided they needed to bring the fun to the kids at home by providing interactive virtual camp experiences, coupled with the “Camp-In-ABox” activities that allow kids stuck at home to still get outdoors and have fun together by doing backyard campouts, virtual campfire singalongs, Zoom hikes, scavenger hunts, making s’mores, and others.
From a donation from Kampgrounds of America’s (KOA) Rewards Program, all of Care Camps administrative costs are covered, allowing 100% of all donations like this one from Lippert to go directly towards helping the children. More funding is needed to ensure every child battling cancer has the opportunity to find hope and the healing power of the outdoors.
If you or your business would like to give back and support Care Camps, you can learn more at www.CareCamps.org.
