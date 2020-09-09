https://sourcesofstrength.org/
https://www.notokapp.com/download
https://www.crisistextline.org/
Partly cloudy skies early will give way to cloudy skies late. Areas of patchy fog. Low around 60F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph..
Partly cloudy skies early will give way to cloudy skies late. Areas of patchy fog. Low around 60F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph.
Updated: September 9, 2020 @ 4:08 pm
SERVICES TODAY
SHIPSHEWANA [mdash] Ervin S. Schlabach, 94, of Shipshewana, died at 8:35 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 29, at his residence. He was born March 3, 1926, in LaGrange, to Samuel and Edna (Yoder) Schlabach. On Dec. 5, 1946, in LaGrange County, he married Fannie Troyer; she died Jan. 26, 2011. Surviving ar…
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.