Audience members at the Elkhart County Council Meeting on Thursday were concerned about the inability to be on the board of local libraries and about the content of books. Several members of the community came to share their thoughts on the subject.
The council made note that due to the number of people discussing the topic, they may not be making any decisions by next week.
Cindi Hajicek it is the responsibility of the Elkhart County Council to appoint a member of the library board. She said people are able to ask for board members to change, but only the county council can make those decisions.
Elkhart County Councilman Thomas Stump told her that the council takes their responsibility seriously, but there is no time limit on appointing a person.
“We want to figure out a simple process, but I know I haven’t figured it out yet, so we’re still formulating that policy, and we’ll be talking about it in the next weeks,” he said.
Pam Keyser tried to apply, but she was unable due to a lack of response about the application and the deadline.
Olivia Hajicek from Goshen said she is concerned with books available for minors that “normalize rape, incest, sodomy, ancestral sodomy, multiple sex partners, masturbation, oral sex, sexuality, homosexuality and pedophile.” She said she would like the council to find candidates who oppose these types of books.
The board responded by saying they would make note of ways for the application to be more accessible in the future, but it doesn’t necessarily mean people will like who is appointed.
James Reickhoff is in his second term as president of the Elkhart Public Library Board of Trustees. He said the board looks for people who have specific skills to “flesh out” a well-rounded board.
“We’ll try to do our best to get as many good candidates to you as we can,” he said to the council.
He said the board listens to people regularly, even looking at how often books are checked out.
Elkhart Public Library director Lisa Guedea Carreño mentioned that the form is available to people and lists a series of qualifications needed to be on the library board. She said she’d be glad to send the blanks forms in for those needing them.
Guedea Carreño also said kids under 10 are not allowed in the library without a guardian or caregiver. The Elkhart Public Library is sectioned off by ages zero through 12, 13 through 17, and 18 and up. Parents can see what children zero through 12 check out at the library.
Council member Douglas Graham said he is concerned about subliminal messages given to children in library books. Clark said the council needs to be careful about the decisions they make.
Other items at the council meeting include:
• Tax phasing compliance forms were also discussed at the Elkhart County Council Meeting. The council unanimously voted to accept compliance forms for Dynamic Metals, LLC and Champagne Metals, LLC.
• Furrion, LLC & Spirit Realty, Way Innovation Park, LLC had a commitment to hire about 1300 people on top of the 72 they already had. Since the company didn’t hire any, the council voted not to accept the compliance, but a representative can come back next month to contest.
• The Bristol Indiana Corporation promised they’d spend $15 million on equipment, $7.7 million on real estate improvements and hire 280 people. So far, the money was spent, but only 149 people were hired. Therefore, the council unanimously voted to say Bristol Indiana Corporation is not in compliance but may be contested in the future.
• An appropriation for about $2 million was passed for the motor vehicle highways. $175,001 was also passed for tobacco prevention and cessation.