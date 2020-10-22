Vote ‘yes’ on Wawasee referendum
My name is Bobbi Beer, and I am a current parent of a Wawasee High School student. My daughter Sarah is a sophomore. I have experienced Wawasee Community Schools on every educational level they offer.
I would like to inform you why my family will be voting yes to Wawasee on Nov. 3rd. Wawasee Community Schools, although not perfect as no school corporation is, is a safe, forward-thinking, well-rounded school system, and I would hate for that to change if this referendum were not to pass.
As a parent of a high school student, I never have any fears about sending my daughter to school. The safety plus emotional and social well-being of my children are at the top of my priority list. I fear that with increased class sizes, reduced staff, and reduced school resource officer presence, this sense of security will not be there each day. This is just one of the many reasons I URGE you to vote yes to Wawasee on Nov. 3rd.
Bobbi Beer, Syracuse
Cult-like behavior dangerous to democracy
During the presidency of Donald Trump I’ve become increasingly dismayed by the parallels between him and many of his followers on the one hand and the characteristics of cults on the other.
For a cult to flourish, there must be two main elements: an authoritarian leader who expects total loyalty and a number of individuals who give that leader unquestioning obedience.
Many of President Trump’s supporters are professing Christians, so it’s both ironic and troubling that most of them tend to follow him with cult-like devotion. In January 2016 Trump proudly proclaimed, “I could stand in the middle of Fifth Avenue and shoot somebody, and I wouldn’t lose any voters.” Sadly, this still seems to be the case with his base.
The Republican Party itself moved in the direction of cult status this past summer when, for the first time since 1856, it didn’t have a platform as part of the party’s nominating convention. Perhaps “dear leader” Trump is all the GOP needs.
In 2014 an FBI profiler named Joe Navarro wrote a book called Dangerous Personalities. He listed 50 “typical traits of the pathological cult leader.” Reading through the list recently, I was struck by how many of those traits, disturbingly, fit Trump to a T.
Applying the adage “If it walks like a duck and quacks like a duck …” there does appear to be an alarming, cult-like connection between Trump and his most ardent adherents. And that dynamic is very dangerous to a democracy.
Dan Shenk, Goshen
Wawasee alumnus supports referendum
I am a proud alumnus of Milford Elementary School, Milford Middle School and Wawasee High School. I have been blessed by the opportunities that Wawasee schools and this community have given to me. With the coming election, I want to get involved in an effort to help Wawasee schools.
The state of Indiana has changed the way schools are funded. Due to this, schools in Indiana must ask voters to approve a referendum when they need additional funds. On Election Day, Wawasee schools are asking for our support. They need our support to continue to give our kids the same quality education that I and many of you had.
For most of you reading this letter, the cost for voting yes will be less than $15 a month. On Nov. 3, I hope you will join me in voting yes for Wawasee schools.
Eric Speicher, Leesburg
Pastors leave out 'life' in their election letter
On Oct. 3, The Goshen News published a letter to the editor written by C. J. Yoder of Goshen, titled “Clergy Give Guidance on How Christians Should Approach Election.” Mr. Yoder mentioned “greed, racism, stirring up hatred between peoples, and violence,” and he encouraged readers to vote for candidates “best able to work toward healing that which plagues us . . .” He said that we (should) “pray for an informed citizenry that is mindful of the many needs in our land and not simply focused on a single issue.”
By failing to include the sanctity of life on his list, Mr. Yoder minimized the importance of this concern. While I say “amen” to Mr. Yoder’s list, those issues are meaningless for babies whose lives have been (or will be) snuffed out in their mother’s wombs. The sanctity of life is foundational to all other concerns — that’s why “life” is first in the list of the unalienable rights itemized in our Declaration of Independence. Life is the “single issue” that trumps all others. If you’re dead, no other issues are important to you.
Mr. Yoder urged us to promote “justice for all rather than the privileged few . . .” Does the “privileged few” include the 61 million aborted babies (23 million of whom were Black)? Are they beneficiaries of “justice for all?” Were these image-bearers of God included in the world that Mr. Yoder said “God so loves”? What about those who will be exterminated in the future to promote the “common good”? Are they included?
I hope that the clergy who endorsed Yoder’s letter will be as passionate in their pulpits about the sanctity of unborn human life as they are about other concerns. I hope they bravely identify the sanctity of life as a “Christian value.”
David Harper, Wakarusa
Single-issue pro-life voting
The pro-life position is really just pro-birth because it ignores the many things before and after the birth that are vital to life. A child coming into this world deserves much more than just birth.
Every child deserves to be conceived from a healthy sperm and egg and then carefully nurtured in the womb. Both the sperm and the egg may be damaged by substance abuse before conception. Alcohol use after conception can result in fetal alcohol spectrum disorder. About 1 to 5 percent of first-graders have FASD (NIH). These victims cannot learn as well and lack empathy and impulse control. I know firsthand of three individuals with this or other pre-natal substance abuse damage. Their eventual outcomes included some combination of the following: total estrangement from family, lengthy arrest record, chronic unemployment, prison time, homelessness, and suicide. Birth did not result in life for them; it handed them a life sentence.
Each child deserves to be welcomed by a loving family. Most of us have had loving parents and siblings and likely an extended family — grandparents, aunts, uncles, and cousins. A few pregnant women have little or no family support. The bare minimum should be one loving parent or caregiver, but child neglect and abuse show that even that is not always the case.
All children deserve at least minimal resources to thrive. Some poverty is survivable, but extreme poverty can result in malnutrition and homelessness. In 2015 only 60% of child support owed was actually received (www.verywellfamily).
Abortion is certainly not always the answer; neither is birth. The woman is most likely to know if the fetus has a reasonable chance at life, not just birth.
All issues are important in an election, not just one.
Jay Detweiler, Goshen
