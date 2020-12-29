Rep. Nisly wrong to try and erase g overnor’s virus actions
I was horrified to read about Rep. Curt Nisly’s disappointing and, quite frankly, selfish push to revoke Gov. Eric Holcomb’s actions related to the coronavirus in the Dec. 16 edition. It demonstrates an appalling lack of concern for the people he represents, and is a terrible display of selfish, political self-aggrandizement intended only to boost his own image and ego. I had, at one time, thought Mr. Nisly would be a welcome and refreshing addition to our state leadership. His current actions only serve to show that he has bought into the political game of ego-boosting actions focused only on re-election. Am I wrong? Quite honestly, I am not sure. I would like to think differently, but I have seen nothing so far to change my mind.
Mr. Nisly, I challenge you to prove me wrong. Along with your concurrent resolution to revoke the governor’s orders, present a plan for how the Legislature can support and replace them with measures of their own that have the health, safety and well-being of Hoosiers at their core. Be a true leader by leading the effort to support and protect the people of Indiana rather than simply tearing down Gov. Holcomb’s efforts on our behalf. Show us that you care by leading an effort to creatively, carefully and thoughtfully address the pandemic that is tearing into our communities and families in such a terrible way.
Mr. Nisly, you have an opportunity to show everyone in the Hoosier state that you are a leader focused on the well-being of the people of our great state. A leader who puts aside political self-promotion for the good of the people. Prove me wrong, and I will gladly apologize to you and support you in your work.
Grant Martin, Goshen
Israel uses Christmas Day to frighten Palestinians
Most of us living in northern Indiana had a peaceful celebration of Christmas.
Many of us “suffered” because we could not have the usual big family gatherings that mean so much to us.
I am part of a group of Christian people who communicate via Zoom twice each month with Palestinian Christians who are engaged in youth ministry, educational activities, food and social support for Palestinian young people.
Yesterday (Christmas Day) we sent them a Christmas greeting, asking how they celebrated Christmas together. Their response was heartbreaking. On Christmas Day, the Israeli Air Force flew constant bombing raids over the Gaza strip. It was an intentional terrorist activity because the bombing targets were open fields, thus designed to remind the Palestinian population of what we can do to you if we want to.
But you don’t know whether the next bombing raid will hit your house.
The situation becomes personal when we are reminded, the Israel Air Force flies American-built bombers, dropping bombs paid for by American tax dollars (we give millions of tax dollars each year in support of the Israeli military).
We celebrate Christmas with angels singing about peace on earth. What do we celebrate when the air is filled, not with singing angels, but with American-built bombers flying air raids that invade your own celebration of the birth of the same baby born in Bethlehem that we celebrated.
On Christmas Day! Has the world lost all sense of decency? The message is no longer angels singing about God’s love for all humanity seen in the birth of the baby Jesus in Bethlehem. In 2020, the message in the heavens was “we will show you our power to kill you and there is nothing you can do about it.”
The closing message from the Palestinian youth leader was simple: “Merry Christmas, remember to pray for us.” And I wondered, would my faith be strong enough to say that if I was living in his situation?
Father, forgive them, they don’t know what they are doing. But we do know.
The Rev. Donald Blosser, Goshen
