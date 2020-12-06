Nappanee councilman reverses stance on health fines
In mid-November I was asked if I would like my name added to a letter from the Elkhart County elected officials and community leaders. At that time, I agreed people need to wear masks and to help slow the spread of this horrible virus. When I decided to have my name added to the letter, I did realize it stated fines, but not to what level and how. I have done further research, along with my core beliefs, I feel I no longer agree with what the commissioners are requesting, including the fines, and retract my support for their initial letter/release.
Denny Miller, Nappanee City Council at-large
