Julia King has qualities needed on City Council
Julia King has been my friend for more than 20 years, and she has served on the Goshen City Council for almost four years now.
Many of the qualities that make her a great friend also make her a great councilperson. Her clear and honest way of expressing herself means that I always know where she stands. Julia actively seeks out opinions that differ from her own, so I feel sure that she will hear and consider whatever I might say. If there is something she doesn’t understand about my position, she will ask questions until she does understand. She never pretends to “get it” just to keep the conversation moving along.
I can’t imagine a more fitting choice for an at-large representative on Goshen’s City Council than someone who works diligently and effectively to truly represent the citizens of Goshen.
Julia King embodies my idea of what representative democracy is all about: ensuring that each person has an equal chance to be recognized and to be heard.
As a friend and as a councilperson, Julia is committed to open, honest dialogue, to asking hard questions that need to be asked, and to finding — and building — strength in community.
I am privileged to call her my friend, and Goshen is fortunate to have her on the City Council. Please vote for Julia King, Goshen City Council at-large, on or before Nov. 5.
— Patty French, Goshen
