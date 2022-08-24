ELKHART — The Elkhart Chapter of Indiana Black Expo will continue the celebration of its 50th year anniversary by honoring one of its founding Fathers and announcing the launch of the Leroy Robinson Weekend.
At the age of 85, Robinson passed away June 25, 2022. He was instrumental and spearheaded the decision to create an Elkhart Chapter to the state ran organization dedicated to be a voice and a vehicle for the social and economic advancement for youth and families in the state of Indiana, known at the Indiana Black Expo. Anchored by the core focus of economic empowerment with development programs that drive long lasting and positive change in the community. This year the Elkhart Chapter is celebrating 50 years of service in Elkhart County and around the state. Robert Taylor President of the Elkhart Chapter states “the impact that Leroy had on this community can never be measured”.
Leroy was employed by the City of Elkhart as the Building Commissioner for 16 years until his retirement. He was a member of the St. James A.M.E. Church and, along with his wife Beatrice, founded H.O.M.E., an organization whose mission was to break down barriers that existed in homeownership and assist through the entire process from preparatory classes to the application process to eventually closing on a home. He was also a member of the N.A.A.C.P. and was a proud veteran, serving in the U.S. Army.
Elkhart Chapter of the Indiana Black Expo will host the Leroy Robinson Southern Soul and Soul Music Festival, The South Side Parade, and The Leroy Robinson Southern Soul and Soul Music on the Greens Free Concert Friday and Saturday.
The festival begins at 6 p.m. Aug. 26 at the Lerner Crystal Ball Room. The Leroy Robinson Southern Soul and Soul Music Festival will feature a star-studded lineup including Southern Soul Legend Wendell B, Multi-Platinum and 8-time Grammy Nominated Singer Glenn Jones, 5x Platinum Artist and self-proclaimed Line Dance king Cupid, Chicago Legendary Platinum recording artist Public Announcement
The event will be hosted by Wilmington North Carolina Coast 97.3 DJ and Radio Personality Brandon “Big B” Hickman and music by Detroit Legendary DJ Steady Rock.
On August 27, the weekend festivities continue at 9 a.m. with the Elkhart Chapter of The Indiana Black Expo South Side Parade, which will begin at the corner of South Sixth Street and Lusher Avenue. The parade will feature pageantry, celebrities, floats, cars, trucks, motorcycles, and more highlighting the Southside community.
Beginning at 10:30 a.m. at the Greens of Central Park the Leroy Robinson Southern Soul and Soul Music Festival will continue with a free concert featuring Platinum Recording Artist, Song writer, and actor Big Bub. Also, Platinum Recording artist Magic One will perform his hit single Baddest One, Danny Lerman, George Bostic and Culture, and Elkhart’s very own Chynaih Woods. There will be a line dancing class featuring South Bend’s very own Dr. Lorenzo. The day will feature vendor and information booths, food trucks, and other family-friendly events.
Proceeds from Friday night’s paid concert will go towards the goal of raising $25,000 for the Black Expo’s scholarship fund. Vendor booths, food truck opportunities, and tickets for concerts that are not free are available for Saturday’s event by calling 574-226-4328.