ELKHART — Dale Seely, Ruthmere Docent and Concert Committee Member, will present a Gallery Talk called "Steinway, Rubinstein, & Ruthmere’s Chance to Shine" at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 5.
Learn about the historic Steinway piano in Ruthmere's Game Room, once used as a practice piano for pianist Arthur Rubinstein. The talk will take place in Ruthmere’s Game Room.
Gallery Talks feature a twenty-minute discussion on an object/artwork within the Ruthmere collection or a person or event in local history. Ruthmere Gallery Talks are sponsored by 1st Source Bank and are free and open to the public. For those that are unable to attend, all Gallery Talks are recorded and uploaded to Ruthmere’s YouTube page (YouTube.com/RuthmereMuseum) within a few weeks after the event.
Register online at www.ruthmere.org.