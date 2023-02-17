GOSHEN — Local lawmakers are working on several bills at the Statehouse which they outlined during the Goshen Chamber of Commerce Third House meeting Friday morning. Here are a few standout topics lawmakers District 12 Senator Blake Doriot, District 49 Representative Joanna King, District 18 Representative David Abbott, and District 48 Representative Doug Miller spoke about:
DRIVERS CARDS
A bill that would allow undocumented immigrants the opportunity to drive legally in the state of Indiana may die this week on Tuesday ahead of the committee report deadline. Doriot said it’s basically the only thing he’s been focused on for weeks and it’s not going well.
“I’m sorry to say that driver’s cards are in intensive care right now,” said Doriot.
Doriot went on to explain that the bill is in the appropriations committee, where the chair has “a huge pile of asks, and if you don’t have guaranteed enough support he doesn’t really want to spend the time,” he claimed.
Doriot said he’s been working on changing the hearts and minds of his colleagues but if he’s not successful, he’ll bring the bill back again next year although he’s not happy about it.
Center for Healing & Hope’s Director of Immigrant Services Lauro Zuñiga did question, if the bill does pass, what’s to be done for undocumented people who are working and living with the state, but are paying taxes under a social security number that is not their own.
“While I recognize that a lot of undocumented individuals are entrepreneurial or do have a 1099 form or a TIN number, there are a lot swath of individuals who do work in the RV sector who perhaps are working with social security numbers that are not theirs,” Zuñiga said. “When it comes to paying taxes, while they do pay into our tax system through those numbers, I’m curious to know how they would be able to corroborate to the bureau of motor vehicles that they had paid taxes if maybe the way that they pay taxes isn’t maybe formalized under their name.”
“When we do a bill and it's something that’s contentious like this, we have to write the bill that we most get it passed and then what happens is as it is implemented, then we’ll come back ad make adjustments,” Doriot responded. “My goal is to try and get as many people as quick as possible to drive safely and carry insurance.”
He reaffirmed that right now, the votes aren't there in the appropriations committee.
“They’re getting tired of hearing this group here say ‘Elkhart County has somewhere between 8 and 10% of the revenue of the state of Indiana,” Doriot said. “I tell them that the minority population is propping a good portion of this industry up.”
TRAIN CRASHES
Goshen mayor Jeremy Stutsman commented to lawmakers on frustrations and fears surrounding recent rail line problems across the country. He told Doriot that in Goshen, the concern isn’t so much the crashes, but trains stopping. When people try to get across the tracks to avoid having to go around a train that may be stopped for hours, there is risk of injury and historically death.
Stutsman said he’s had hopes of working with rail companies to provide knowledge as to which crossings are blocked to inform the public, but he’s experienced no luck thus far.
Doriot noted that he and District 28 Senator Michael Crider, who are part of the homeland security and transportation committees, are meeting with CSX and Norfolk Southern with hopes of reassuring that the crashes will stop.
“We are getting very very concerned about the number of rail accidents,” he said.
Elkhart County boasts 150-180 freight trains blasting through on the daily.
“We’re concerned that something like Ohio doesn’t happen,” Doriot said. “This is very concerning to us.”
ACTIVE MILITARY TAXES
King is working on a bill that would eliminate state taxes for active military personnel.
“When our sons and daughters sign up to be in the military and they go to fight for our nation, many times they’re not using our roads, they’re not using our bridges, and many times they’re not even living in Indiana while they’re working, but they’re paying Indiana income tax,” she explained.
To evade the state tax, military personnel recommend to each other to claim residency in states that won’t require them to pay income tax. The result is an apparent loss to the state of Indiana of population. King said many states have instituted what she calls a ‘common sense measure’ for military families.
FLOODPLAIN MAPS
Abbot is working toward a bill that would change the requirements for the usage of floodplain maps.
Following flooding in recent years, the DNR’s floodplain maps have become more restrictive, Abbot explained, and now may encompass many areas it didn’t before.
“Some of these buildings now you can’t add on to because they the national floodplain ensure that most the counties have adopted you have to adopt the latest floodplain maps,” he explained.
Abbot also said the maps are in replacement of the previous maps that were created by FEMA.
“There was no mandate to do this,” Abbot declared.
Along with District 42 State Senator Jean Leising and District 13 State Senator Sue Glick, Abbot said all three had the same idea to get rid of the maps.
“What we did in Senate Bill 242 is… we are now saying that rather than ‘you shall’ use these maps, ‘you may’ use them,” he explained. “So we’re letting every local community decide… if we don’t want to use them, we don’t have to. You can go back to the FEMA maps which is what we’re under right now or we were a couple years ago.”
EMERGENCY RULES
Miller addressed a bill he said he’s proud of. Alongside District 74 Senator Stephen Bartels, Miller is working toward bill that would put a deadline on emergency orders implemented by agencies.
“In Indiana we have this process where there’s an emergency rule. When the general assembly creates a new law or an agency decides that something needs to happen, they have the authority to declare an emergency rule,” he recalled. “The deeper we dove into that we found out that ‘You know what? Emergency rules never expire.’ And when they don’t expire, agencies really have unlimited authority to do what they want to do.”
For the last two years, groups including the governor’s office and local agencies have reiterated to the committee reasons that emergency rules should remain an option. They’ve come to agree that, yes, emergency rules may be necessary, but laws governing them should be more comprehensive.
“Emergency rules under the new law are going to expire in a specific time frame. If they’re no longer in emergency that rule is going to go away if it’s not needed.”
The new bill will also require oversight of new rules on bills and fees by way of committee review.