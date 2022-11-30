Weather Alert
Weather Alert
...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 AM EST THURSDAY... * WHAT...West winds to 30 knots with gusts up to 40 knot gales. Waves 5 to 10 feet. * WHERE...Michigan City IN to St Joseph MI. * WHEN...Until 1 AM EST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous waves which could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the vessel for severe conditions. &&
Laundry detergent in need at Prairie View food drive
Trending Recipes
This Week's Circulars
Online Poll
Do you prefer holiday shopping online, in person or both?
Black Friday and Cyber Monday kick off the holiday shopping season following Thanksgiving. Do you prefer shopping online, in person or both?
You voted: